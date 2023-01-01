All Galaxy S23 Models’ RAM, Storage Configuration Details Shared; Samsung Possibly Phasing Out 128GB Variants

There is positive news for potential buyers that are looking forward to the Galaxy S23 launch. Apparently, the RAM and internal storage configuration details have been shared, and Samsung may be done with 128GB versions in 2023. Let us talk more about this latest rumor in more depth.

Unfortunately, Samsung is not focusing on adding more RAM to any Galaxy S23 model

New information shared by Ahmed Qwaider states that the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra will ship with 256GB internal storage for their base models. This effectively means that the Korean giant is done selling 128GB variants for the foreseeable future. This decision might have been made to give Samsung an edge against Apple and Chinese competitors, which have surpassed the company by offering smartphones with more features at a lower price.

However, if you open the tweet, it looks like the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus will only be offered in one configuration; 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal memory. From a business perspective, it puts less stress on Samsung’s resources, as more configurations in additional colors will mean the firm will has to commit to more resources to its supply chain to manufacture these units.

Given that there is an economic slowdown and Samsung has witnessed a waning smartphone demand, it makes sense to cut down on expenses as much as it can without ruining the product. Though we were hoping that Samsung would add more RAM to the less expensive versions, that extra RAM count is reserved for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is said to feature 12GB memory, along with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB internal storage versions. It is unclear if any or all models will feature expandable storage, but we will update our readers.

It is possible Samsung was previously undecided on the Galaxy S23’s pricing because it was mulling phasing out 128GB storage models. However, Roland Quandt on Twitter does state that 128GB versions do exist, so Samsung may have a plan to continue selling those in some regions. For the time being, we will recommend our readers treat this information with a pinch of salt and wait until Samsung Unpacked, which is expected to be held in the first week of February.

