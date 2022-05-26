Samsung Might Be Working on a Flagship Exynos 2300 Chip, Potentially For The Galaxy S23

Samsung is developing two new variants of the Exynos chip potentially for its future flagship and budget devices. It was previously heard that Samsung might not release the Galaxy S23 next year with an Exynos chip. The latest contradicts prior reports as Samsung is potentially working on its Exynos 2300 chip for the Galaxy S23. Scroll down to read more details on the chip and what we can expect from it.

Samsung Reportedly Developing Two Exynos Chips, Will Possibly Use Exynos 2300 For Its Galaxy S23 Lineup

The GalaxyClub reports that Samsung is developing two variants of the Exynos chip, one will be used in the company's flagship Galaxy S23 series and the other could be housed in a budget Galaxy smartphone (via Sammobile). The rumored Exynos 2300 chip features the codename S5E9935 and the Exynos 2200 chip is codenamed S5E9925. With these codenames, we can safely presume that there will be an Exynos 2300 chip that could potentially power the Galaxy S23 next year.

Take note that no further details on the processor are shared. We are not familiar with the performance and power consumption capabilities at this point. Henceforth, we can not speculate what kind of improvements are coming with Samsung's upcoming processor. Moreover, it is also not confirmed if the new Exynos 2300 chip will house an improved version of AMD's Xclipse GPU for enhanced graphical needs.

Other than the flagship chip for the Galaxy S23, Samsung is also developing a processor with the model number S5E8535. The chip could be used in Samsung's budget smartphones as per the model number. Take note that nothing can be said for sure at this point since these are mere codenames. The final word rests with the company, so be sure to take the news with a pinch of salt.

This is all there is to it, folks. Do you think Samsung will launch the Galaxy S23 next year with Snapdragon-only chipsets? Let us know in the comments.