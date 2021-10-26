Galaxy S22 Ultra Camera Specs Leak Show a Familiar Feeling Camera Array

It would be safe to assume that many of us are hyped about the upcoming Galaxy S22 series, especially the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which technically will live up to its name this time around as it is finally replacing the long revered Galaxy Note series. There have been details that leaked about the phone in the past, but today's leak is focused on the camera specs of the device, and it looks like it will be an impressive one.

Latest Leak Suggests that Galaxy S22 Ultra Camera Might be an Incremental Upgrade

According to a tip from Ice Universe, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will feature an improved 108-megapixel camera sensor that will be 1/33-inch and will feature 0.8µm pixels and f/1.8 aperture as well. It is a modified version of ISOCELL HM3, which we have seen in the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The upcoming flagship will be using a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor from Sony and two 10-megapixel Sony sensors with 3x and 10x optical zoom. The entire quad-camera setup makes it look a lot similar to the ones that we have seen on the Galaxy S21 Ultra, but of course, there will be some improvements under the hood.

S22 Ultra camera

108mp Improved version of HM3 main 1 / 1.33 "0.8 um F1.8 FOV 85

12MP 0.6X sony 1/2.55" 1.4um F2.2 FOV 120

10MP 10X new sony 1/3.52" 1.12um F4.9 FOV 11

10MP 3X new sony 1/3.52" 1.12um F2.4 FOV 36 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 26, 2021

If this information is anything to go by, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will not have a massive improvement over its younger sibling, the Galaxy S21 Ultra. But that is not to say that the camera will not be good. Most of the improvements are going to be in terms of software and processing algorithms. Despite coming out back in January, the Galaxy S21 Ultra manages to be one of the best phones in terms of camera performance.

I am not sure how the public will react if the Galaxy S22 Ultra brings a familiar camera system. Still, I feel like the upgrade will be more about the new design language and Samsung's roadmap with the Galaxy S series going forward. Let us know your thoughts about the supposed camera specs of the upcoming Samsung flagship.