Which Exynos 2200 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Variants of Galaxy S22 Series Will Be Available in Each Region? One Tipster Sheds Light

It turns out that the Galaxy S22 series launch was not going to be a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 exclusive, but if the Exynos 2200 will be a part of the specifications, which region will get it? One tipster shares more information on the matter, and depending on where you live, shall be of paramount importance to you.

Only Europe Will Be Treated to a Galaxy S22 Launch With Exynos 2200

According to Dohyun Kim on Twitter, Samsung will not be launching any Galaxy S22 model with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in Europe. No reasoning has been provided for this strategy, but it could be due to the Korean manufacturer wanting a higher adoption of flagship handsets sporting its custom SoC, even it if means the decision is being forced on the European customer.

If you prefer getting the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 for whatever reason and you happen to live in North, South America, or East Asia, then you will be pleased to know that the Galaxy S22 series will only launch with Qualcomm’s flagship chipset in the aforementioned regions. For South East Asia, West Asia and Middle East customers, both Exynos 2200 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 variants will be available, so depending on what model you want, you will have to pay attention to those serial numbers to get a better idea.

Galaxy S22 Series AP by Regions

1. Europe: Exynos

2. North America: Snapdragon

3. South America: Snapdragon

4. East Asia: Snapdragon

5. South East Asia/Oceania: Snapdragon

6. West Asia: Exynos & Snapdragon

7. Middle East Asia: Exynos & Snapdragon

8. Africa: Exynos & Snapdragon — Dohyun Kim (@dohyun854) January 20, 2022

Customers in Africa too will get Exynos 2200 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 versions, giving more choice to them as compared to those living in Europe. Keep in mind that this decision may not be final and can change for whatever reason. At the time of writing, we have known that the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event would take place on February 8, so Samsung has plenty of time to decide which region it wants to sell both chipset variants in.

Which variant are you looking to get? Exynos 2200 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 one? Tell us down in the comments.

