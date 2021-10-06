Galaxy S22 Launch Delayed, Galaxy S21 FE Still on the Cards for January 2022

The Galaxy S21 FE launch is more or less a mystery. We have seen Samsung getting rid of all the traces that show that the device exists, and while our speculations pointed towards an October release, that is not happening. However, the latest report suggests that the Galaxy S21 FE is now happening in January next year, which means the Galaxy S22 release has been pushed even further.

The Galaxy S21 FE and the Galaxy S22 Saga Gets Even More Confusing

The report suggests that Samsung is now launching the Galaxy S21 FE in January, and there will not be a formal event for the launch, either. So, most likely, Samsung will announce the phone via a press release, something we have seen happening in the past for devices that are not as important.

However, the Galaxy S22 series launch will not happen in January and is pushed back to date we are not sure about. It is doubtful that Samsung takes the risk of releasing both the Galaxy S21 FE and the Galaxy S22 on the same date because it would make no sense; however, Ice Universe did claim that this is exactly what will happen; however, the tweet was later deleted—adding more to the already confusing state of Samsung's future flagship and their current budget offering.

It is hard to say anything about the future of Samsung Galaxy flagships, but if this keeps going on, things will take a turn for the worse. The cancellation of the Galaxy S21 FE seems to be the smartest thing to do because releasing phone packing specs from 2021 to 2022 seems to be a wrong decision and might backfire on Samsung.

As always, we will keep you posted with more information on the future of the Galaxy S21 FE and Galaxy S22 series. Stay tuned!