Galaxy S22 Could Use the Same Battery Supplier as the Galaxy Note 7

Remember the Galaxy Note 7? Well, I am not sure there is a way to forget that device. It could have ended up being one of the best Galaxy Note devices, except it failed to reach the success Samsung had planned for it due to the battery issues. After that, Samsung tightened the battery QA process by a mile, and we never really had another incident like that. Now, Samsung is going back to the same supplier for the Galaxy S22 series.

ATL and Samsung SDI are Teaming Up for the Galaxy S22 Batteries

According to a tip from The Elec, ATL and Samsung SDI will be supplying for the upcoming Galaxy S22 lineup. For those who do not know, China's Amperex Technology Limited was among the suppliers for the Galaxy Note 7 as well. Following the incident, ATL was cut from Samsung's battery supply chain.

Samsung Mobile Chief’s Trip to U.S. for More Chips Wasn’t as Fruitful

However, it is also essential to know that ATL is already supplying batteries to Samsung for the Galaxy A and M series of smartphones and Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds. Not just that, ATL has also supplied batteries to Samsung for their flagship devices as the Galaxy S21 series uses batteries from both ATL and Samsung SDI. So, there is nothing to worry about.

The Samsung SDI-made Galaxy S22 batteries are not that good because the base S22 variant will ship with a 3,700 mAh battery, a downgrade from the 4,000 mAh option found in the base S21.

The Galaxy S22 is going to be a good step up from this year's Galaxy S21 series. At least if we believe all the leaks that are circulating so far. But at the moment, it is not confirmed if Samsung will release the devices later this year or earlier next year.

We will keep you posted as there is more news on the upcoming phones.