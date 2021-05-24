Galaxy S21 Ultra Cameras are Better Than iPhone 12 Pro Max, At Least That is What Samsung Thinks

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is a pinnacle of what a smartphone can be, and the same goes for the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Whether you are looking for the best Android or the best iPhone, these phones are the top dogs of their market, and there is no way to deny that. With that said, we also are aware that Samsung and Apple have had a colorful history. At this point, both companies can be best described as "frienemies," wherein both companies compete with each other on healthy grounds but also take jabs at each other now and then. Well, this time, a jab is coming out from Samsung U.S., as they have decided to release two short TV spots that tell everyone why they should be going for the Galaxy S21 Ultra rather than the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Samsung Things Your iPhone 12 Pro Max Is Not an Upgrade When Compared to the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Both of these shorts are specifically focused on the camera capability of the device. Samsung says that 'Your phone upgrade shouldn't be a downgrade,' a convincing punchline considering how Android users deny upgrading to Apple because "it's still the same."

The first TV spot compares photos of a cheese sandwich captured by the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the iPhone 12 Pro max. The former offers a higher level of detail thanks to the 108-megapixel camera and a more vivid image. You can see the first ad below.

The second ad gives us an unfair comparison where Samsung compares the zoom capabilities of the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The former can take an amazing picture of the moon once you can use the 100x zoom, whereas the iPhone 12 Pro Max fails as it only manages to max out at 12x magnification.

Now, of course, we cannot deny the fact that both phones are the absolute best when you are looking at the smartphone industry. Still, it is also important to know that this comparison is unfair, as the Galaxy S21 Ultra has a far superior camera system than the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

I am interested in seeing what Apple has to say about such a situation. Of course, this is going to be an interesting one, to say the least.