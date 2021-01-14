Galaxy S21 Series Launching Today: How to Watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 Live

Samsung is expected to announce its next-gen Galaxy S series smartphone today. If you're excited about the release you should watch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event live. The company will announce a handful of smartphones, new earbuds, and potentially more. If you're looking forward to the release of the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra, here's how you can watch it live on any device.

Samsung is Announcing The Galaxy S21 Series Today - Here's How You Can Watch the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 Event Live on Any Device

Samsung's event is said to take place today, in fact in just a few hours and if you're not sure how to watch it live, we have got you covered. The company's Galaxy S21 series have leaked extensively over the past few weeks. Just today, we covered the leaked images of all models that showcase the smartphone's colors and design. Nonetheless, we're only hours away from the release and it is always better to watch the official release.

Samsung’s Marketing Team Accidentally Uses an iPhone to Tweet About Upcoming Galaxy Unpacked Event

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2021 will kick off later today (January 14) at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET / 2 PM GMT. The company will lift the veil to announce its highly anticipated Galaxy S series. If you want to watch the event live, check out the links below.

You can either watch the Samsung Unpacked 2021 event live on Samsung's YouTube page or the company's homepage. Other than this, we have also embedded the video down below so you can watch the event right here as well. You can use any device to watch the event if it can play youtube videos.

The event starts in just a few hours from now so clear your schedule and free up some time. Samsung's Galaxy S21 series has been hyped up to boast an S-Pen. However, this is yet to be seen and we will update you guys soon as we have a word.

That's all there is to it, folks. Are you anxious about the event? Let us know in the comments section below.