Galaxy S21 Series Becomes the First Android Phones to Get November Security Update

Say what you will about Samsung, but the fact that on Android, the company has one of the best software supports is something that you cannot deny. Now, the entirety of the Galaxy S21 series has started receiving the November 2021 Android security patch. The update version G99xBXXS3AUJ7 is now rolling out for all three phones of the family.

The early routine honestly does not come as a surprise since Samsung has been pushing the latest updates way before Google or other Android OEMs, and this has been going for two years now and has gotten more traction recently. At the moment, the update is only rolling out to users in Germany, but knowing Samsung, the update will expand to more markets across Europe and then the rest of the world in the coming days.

While Samsung has not shared any changelog, you should know that the Galaxy S21 series should not be getting any new features or significant features if you are familiar with security updates. Those will come once the stable version of Android 12-based One UI 4.0 rolls out later this year. This update, however, will only bring stability improvements and some bug fixes.

Galaxy S21 users around the world will have to wait for the update to arrive on their phones. At the moment, I have not received it on my phone, either. If you are in a hurry, you can always go for a manual flash or manually check for update by heading to settings > Software Update > Download and install.

While it is no doubt that Samsung's flagship phones are the first to receive the November 2021 Android security update, it should soon start rolling out to other Samsung phones and tablets as well.