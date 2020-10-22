Galaxy S21 Rear Camera Housing Leaks as Parts Head into Production

At this point, it should not come as a surprise that the Galaxy S21 is going to launch earlier than expected. Samsung is doing it for a number of reasons, and a lot of us believe that it is the right move. However, we didn't expect the leaks to start rolling out so soon but hey, that is what has happened.

After the renders for the Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra leaked a few days ago, we now have a live picture that shows the housing of the rear camera of the S21 and if you compare that with what the renders showed us, a lot of the things start making sense, and now we are interested to see what Samsung has in store for us.

The Leaked Galaxy S21 Camera Housing Confirms That the Phone Will Have 3 Rear Cameras

Without wasting any more time, here is how the rear camera housing looks like, and it corraborates with the previous leak as well, which gives us all the more reasons to believe that this is in fact that housing for the Galaxy S21.

Another interesting thing to note here is that if the rear housing is leaked, this also confirms the rumours that Samsung is starting the production of ports for the Galaxy S21 earlier than expected so they can launch the device earlier, as well. This is done to make sure that Samsung can create gaps between releases, so the users don't feel like the company is outdating their phones on purpose.

Again, considering how it is just a picture of the housing, I really am looking forward to seeing what Samsung has in store for us with the Galaxy S21 series. Will it be a big upgrade or just a small change from the Galaxy S20 that we saw earlier this year.

Are you planning to jump the gun and buy the Galaxy S21 or S21 Ultra or are you happy with your older device? Let us know in the comments below.