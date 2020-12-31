Galaxy S21 Official Announcement and Livestream Date Revealed

The Galaxy S21 cannot catch a break with more and more leaks coming our way. Earlier, Samsung shared a teaser of the upcoming series in the form of a highlight reel, which showed the Galaxy S series's evolution, and if that didn't get you excited, the latest bit of information will.

As per a trusted source, the Galaxy S21 official announcement date and time have been leaked, and yes, it's 14th January 2021.

Samsung Will Unveil the Galaxy S21 Series on 14th January.

While we are still not sure if Samsung will call this Galaxy Unpacked or something else, we do have a cryptic GIF that shows a few things that we can barely make anything of.

Yes, if you are confused by looking at this GIF, don't worry, as are we because we cannot make much sense of what is happening, but it has been given to us by a trusted source who has had a good history with smartphone leaks.

The same source has also shared the date and time for the Galaxy Unpacked event, and for those wondering, the Galaxy S21 series will go official on January 14th at 3 PM GMT.

Needless to say, the date is now confirmed as well. The Galaxy Unpacked event is going to take place two days after the Exynos 2100 release date, and we are certainly looking forward to seeing how next year's Galaxy S21 series is going to reshape the history of the series altogether or will Samsung's bold new direction is not going to pay off.

At the time of writing, there is little that we can say aside from the fact that the devices will be worth looking at. We will keep you posted as there is more information coming our way.