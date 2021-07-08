Samsung Galaxy S21 FE to Feature a Refreshed Main Camera, Reveals Product Listing

Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy S21 FE sometime in the near future. While its predecessor was one of the best smartphones to buy in a given price range, the company is making sure that the S21 FE also stands for it. Earlier this week, the TENNA listing revealed details on the Chinese Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's phone size and battery life. Now, according to the latest listings, the Galaxy S21 FE is also getting a refreshed main camera sensor.

Galaxy S21 FE Will Feature a Brand New Main Camera, Others Will See No Change According to Listing

As mentioned earlier, new listings of the Galaxy S21 FE reveals that the device will wear a brand new main camera (MySmartPrice), The listing also showcased the images of the device which are in line with previous leaks from Evan Blass. You can check out the image embedded below for more details on the design of the device,

The Galaxy S21 FE will feature a triple camera setup at the back in terms of the refreshed main camera. According to the listing, the main camera will be bumped up to 32-megapixel. Last year's Galaxy S20 FE featured a 12-megapixel camera. However, the rest of the sensors will potentially remain unchanged with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens and an 8-megapixel lens, potentially a 3x telephoto sensor. Other than this, the front-facing camera will be a 12-megapixel shooter, which is a step down from the 32-megapixels on the Galaxy S20 FE.

In terms of performance, TENAA lists the Galaxy S21 FE's RAM at 8GB for the Chinese version and storage starting from 128GB to 256GB. Samsung will also incorporate an SD card slot so you can simply expand the storage manually. We expect the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 with a 2.8GHz octa-core processor. The device is also expected to be a little smaller in size with a slightly denser pixel.

There you have it, folks. What are your thoughts on the mid-range king? Let us know in the comments.