Galaxy S21 FE Exynos Variant Shows up on Geekbench

There is a high chance that Samsung could unveil the Galaxy S21 FE next month, and if everything goes accordingly, the phone could end up being a success like the last year's Galaxy S20 FE. It is safe to say that those who did not get the chance to try out the standard Galaxy S21 have been waiting for the fan edition.

So far, we have only heard that the Galaxy S21 FE will ship with a Snapdragon 888 processor under the hood. However, a recent report suggests that the phone might also ship with the Exynos variant; this will be for the international market.

Samsung Could Release the Galaxy S21 FE with Exynos Chip After All

A new variant of the Galaxy S21 FE has appeared on the Geekbench database and comes with the model number SM-G990E. The phone features an Exynos 2100 and 8 gigs of RAM. The device scored 1,084 points in the single-core score and 3,316 points in the multi-core score. While an Exynos 2100 touting phone might be a bummer to many people, I have been using the Galaxy S21 Ultra with the Exynos 2100 since day one and have not encountered any issues with the phone.

The Galaxy S21 FE is shaping up to be a good phone as it will pack some nice internals of flagship status. However, the phone will have some corners cut. We are not sure how far Samsung is willing to go as far as cutting corners is concerned, and at this point, we can only hope for the September 8th launch to be real and not just another hoax.

Considering the rocky journey that the Galaxy S21 FE had to go through, I expect the phone to sell well, especially for those who do not want to spend a lot of money but are still looking for a good phone; this would make a compelling option.