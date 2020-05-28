Galaxy Note 20 Colors Revealed, Variety of Option to Choose From

The upcoming Galaxy Note 20 is no stranger to leaks. We have been getting a ton of information regarding the device. You could almost say that the device is official. However, let's keep in mind that Samsung will not be revealing this device until August at the Unpacked Event that Samsung is planning on doing online-only.

The latest information on the Galaxy Note 20 pertains to the colors that the device will be available in. Samsung has a history of choosing interesting colorways for their devices. We have seen everything from the craziest Aura Glow to the feminine Lilac Purple. So, it is safe to say that every time a new Galaxy S or Note device is about to launch, there is always speculation.

Galaxy Note 20 Will be Available in Grey, Copper, Green, and More

According to the source we have, the Galaxy Note 20 is going to be available in grey, copper, and green colorways. As far as the Galaxy Note 20 Plus is concerned, the device will be available in black, copper, and gold. The source also talks about how the copper and gold color options are much similar to the ones that were available when the Galaxy Note 9 was released.

This is certainly a pretty interesting colorway choice. Especially when you compare the Galaxy Note 20 with the Galaxy Note 10 series which was available in Aura Glow, Aura White, Aura Black, and Aura Blue. As for the Galaxy S20 series, we had options such as Cosmic Black, Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink, and Aura Blue. Seems like Samsung is shifting things again with the Galaxy Note 20.

The one important thing to note here is that Samsung has a habit of releasing more colors as time passes. So, there is a chance that we might see additional colors added to the list of options as well as some limited edition devices that will have their own colorways.

Are you looking forward to getting your hands on the Note 20? Based on all the information we have had, it sure does look like an interesting device.