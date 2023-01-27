Here is How the Fast Pair for Android Phones Might Work

Pairing your devices has become a lot easier ever since Google announced Fast Pair and we recently reported how Fast Pair could add Android phones to the list of devices as well and how the feature might be debuting on the upcoming Galaxy S23.

Today, we have some news about how the Fast Pair for Android phones might work, and honestly, a lot of you might think that it wasn't needed in the first place.

Fast Pair for Android will only speed up the discovery process and won't transfer the files

The information comes from Mishaal Rahman, who shared a few pictures of how the Fast Pair for Android phones would work. You can look at the tweet below:

Here's a first look at the new Fast Pair-powered setup experience for Android phones. The device being setup broadcasts its status via Fast Pair, and any Fast Pair-supporting Android phones nearby will get a half-sheet popup that opens a QR code scanner. pic.twitter.com/5UF2x75QnS — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) January 26, 2023

Rahman also commented about how Pixel phones would not need to go through additional steps other than what has been shown in the pictures, but the same cannot be said about phones from other manufacturers such as OnePlus, Samsung, and more. The sadder part, however, is the fact that Fast Pair on Android phones will only make the whole discovery and pairing process faster, and in order to actually transfer your data to another phone, you are going to need a different app, in Samsung's case, it will be Smart Switch.

However, considering how the feature is still not fully developed, there is a chance that Samsung could update Smart Switch in such a way that it opens every time the Fast Pair feature is used, and that will remove an extra step as the user would no longer have to do it manually.

Whatever the case might be, it does look like an exciting feature. It already makes pairing your headphones and smartwatches super easy. It will soon be coming to styluses, as well as Android smartphones and smart trackers.