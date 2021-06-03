Galaxy A22 5G is an Affordable 5G Offering From Samsung That Also Brings 90Hz Display

There is no denying that Samsung's Galaxy A lineup has been a massive success, all thanks to its affordability. While the series does have some heavy hitters like the A52 and A72, Samsung also caters to the lower end side to ensure that they are capturing the market properly With that said; a new leak suggests that Samsung is going to launch the Galaxy A22 5G; a very affordable phone with 90Hz display and a modern design.

The leak comes to us from our friends over at WinFuture.de, who have shared extensive renders of the device, along with some specifications as well. The phone will be available in both 5G and 4G variants for their respective markets.

Samsung is Finally Bringing High Refresh Rate Displays to Budget Devices

Galaxy A22 5G Proves That Samsung Can Do Budget Smartphones Really Well

The Galaxy A22 5G brings a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display with a full-HD+ resolution and 90Hz as well. However, if you want, you can switch to 60Hz as well. You also get an 8-megapixel camera on the front, which is what we would expect from an affordable device in the first place.

The Galaxy A22 5G is powered by an eight-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 Octacore SoC inside, an integrated 5G modem for sub-6 GHz networks. The 4G variant will sport a Helios G80 chip. You can see all the renders of the device below.







The Galaxy A22 5G comes in 64 or 128GB variants; you also get a 48-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor as well.

Last but not least, the Galaxy A22 5G will bring a 5,000 mAh battery, a microSD card slot, USB Type-C, and a headphone jack as well. The phone is going to ship with Android 11 and One UI. We are expecting the phone to go official in the coming weeks; as far as the pricing is concerned, it is expected to start from 230 euros which will be around $280, which is not a bad price at all, especially when you consider that this is a Samsung phone.