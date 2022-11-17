Android 13 is Rolling Out on Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, and Galaxy A52

If you are looking at the undisputed OEM when it comes to delivering timely updates, no one can match Samsung. Sure, Google is normally the first one to deliver the required updates, but that's a first-party OEM and Android is Google's home turf. South Korean giant has started rolling out the Android 13/One UI 5.0 to 3 devices starting today.

Samsung Beats its Own Commitment by Delivering Android 13 to Galaxy A52 Before the Suggested Timeline, Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 Also Receive the Update

The phones that are getting the Android 13 update are the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, and the mid-range Galaxy A52. For the A53 owners, the update started rolling out yesterday, so don't worry, the update is always rolling out to you.

It is worth noting that the rollout started late last night but at that time, it was only hitting a few regions, however, I checked my wife's phone and the update is available on that. A quick Google search or a trip to Reddit should confirm that most people are indeed getting the Android 13 on their Samsung devices.

For those who are unaware, Samsung shared a timeline for all the Galaxy phones that will be receiving Android 13 and so far, the firm has been checking every single one going forward. If this is not a solid commitment on their part, I am not sure what it is.

For a complete timeline and all the supported devices, you can check the list here. According to the list, the Galaxy A52 was supposed to receive the update sometime in December but it is only the middle of November.

I have been using Android 13 on my Galaxy S22 Ultra ever since it was rolled out, and honestly, the changes are minor but you can notice them everywhere in the system and they are certainly there to make the user experience better. For a list of all the major changes in One UI 5.0, stay tuned.

If you have not received Android 13 on your Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, or Galaxy A52. Do check the software update section and it should be there soon enough.