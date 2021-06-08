When it comes to the top graphics cards for overclocking, the GALAX Hall of Fame series cards are great options for those looking to push their card to the limit. Now, GALAX has unveiled a HOF series card for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti in their latest Facebook post.

The GALAX RTX 3080 Ti HOF OC Lab Will Likely Feature The Same PCB Seen On The RTX 3090 HOF OC Lab

When compared to the GALAX RTX 3090 HOF OC Lab, there haven't been any big changes to the card. The GALAX RTX 3080 Ti HOC OC Lab will have the signature white PCB seen on the HOF series graphic cards, but GALAX has yet to share a photo of the PCB. Looking from the outside in, we can see that the card is powered using a triple 8-pin PCIe power connector, but lacks the NVLink connector whilst still having the backplate cutout. On top of the reference TDP of both the RTX 3080 Ti and 3090 being 350W, this leads us to believe the PCB is identical or almost identical on the RTX 3080 Ti when compared to the RTX 3090.

The largest visible change compared to the RTX 3090 HOF OC Lab is that the RTX 3080 Ti HOF OC Lab does not feature the HOF Panel III display. This change does not affect performance, but it does affect the aesthetics of the card. The HOF Panel III display could display real-time information or animations. The OC Lab name originates from GALAX's own overclocking division that is in charge of designing the Hall of Fame cards which are in turn known for their great overclocking abilities.

The availability and pricing of the GALAX RTX 3080 Ti HOF OC Lab is unknown at the moment, but we can expect it to carry one of the highest prices out of all AIB enthusiast models as seen with previous HOF cards. The HOF Panel III display may make a return on another HOF model of the RTX 3080 Ti.