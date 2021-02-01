GALAX has officially unleashed its flagship HOF lineup of GeForce RTX 3090 series graphics cards which feature an insane power delivery and lots of design choices that we have to talk about. The Hall of Fame series which is most commonly known as HOF is known in the enthusiast community as some of the best graphics cards for overclocking and the latest GeForce RTX 30 series are no exception.

GALAX Unleashes GeForce RTX 3090 HOF Series Graphics Cards - White Colored Cooler & PCB, 26 VRM Phases & Massive Factory Overclocks

The GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 HOF graphics cards come in various flavors. These include the HOF standard, HOF Premium, HOF Limited Edition, HOF Extreme, HOF Extreme Limited Edition, & the HOF OC Lab Edition. Each variant has different specifications in either clocks or design but all do feature a similar design.

GALAX Gives First Look at GeForce RTX 30 WTF (Work The Frames) Series Graphics Cards – Triple-Fan Cooling & Abundance of RGB

Starting off with the standard variant, we are looking at a triple-slot and triple fan design which features a fully custom PCB. All variants make use of the same cooling solution which features a combination of two 102mm fans and a central 92mm fan. All fans utilize the "WINGS" design that incorporates 11 fan blades, providing high airflow and air pressure at minimum noise levels. The central heatsink is made up of dual aluminum fin stacks which are connected by a total of six 8mm heat pipes. The heatsink also includes a large vapor chamber base and several smaller heatsinks that cover the VRMs and VRAM modules.

The main shroud is made up of an aluminum cover that makes use of polygonal decoration parts. The backplate also makes use of an aluminum alloy design and offers additional cooling through several heat pads that are situated beneath the memory modules and the GPU. There's also a large HOF logo on the back which features RGB LED lighting.

Coming to the VRM delivery, the GeForce RTX 3090 HOF GPUs make use of premium components and features a 14+8+4 phase digital power design. The PCB itself is colored white and made from a custom 12 layer outfit. Users will be able to find a dual BIOS switch on the card which lets them switch between Silent or Performance mode and also an ARGB Sync connector. Power to the card is provided through triple 8-pin connectors.

GALAX Gives First Look at GeForce RTX 30 HOF Series Graphics Cards – Triple-Fan Cooling, White Colored PCB & OLED Display





























































































The more premium GeForce RTX 3090 HOF variants feature the HOF Panel III which is a 4.3" full-color TFT LCD. According to GALAX, the panel connects via USB and has a resolution of 480*272. The HOF Crown can be fully adjusted and features RGB LEDs. The panel is fully configurable through GALAX's HOF AI suite and displays useful information such as clocks, usage, temps, power, and more. The fastest variant in the stack features a clock speed of up to 1905 MHz but that's the more limited HOF OC LAB which would be one of the hardest 3090 HOF graphics cards to get your hands on considering enthusiast overclockers are going to run after this card.

The OC LAB variant also has a TGP of 460W which is one of the highest of any RTX 3090 custom variant and goes all the way up to 500W. The Limited edition HOF variants feature clock speeds of up to 1875 MHz while the base variant has a clock speed of 1800 MHz. Display outputs include the standard triple DP and single HDMI ports but you also get a 1-click Hyper boost button on the rear I/O plate.

In addition to that, the GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 HOF series graphics cards have achieved 16 world records and broken past 3.015 GHz, making this the fastest frequency ever achieved by an Ampere based graphics card. You can check out all of the records broken by the HOF series below: