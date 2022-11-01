GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 HOF PCB Pictured: Dual 16-Pin Connectors, 36 Phase Power Delivery, White Color Design

The most powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 PCB is being prepped by GALAX as a part of its HOF series which features a monstrous 36-phase design.

GALAX has always been ahead of the curve, offering enthusiasts & overclockers the most extreme PCB for each new generation of NVIDIA's GPUs. This time, with the GeForce RTX 4090, the AIB has designed its most insane PCB to date, featuring the Ada Lovelace AD102 GPU core.

The GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 HOF PCB will come in the iconic white color and will feature a huge 36-phase power delivery solution (28+4+4). In addition to this beefy power delivery, the graphics card will require dual 16-pin connectors to boot which indicates up to 1200W of power. If GALAX supplies the card with two 16-pin adapters, users will require a PSU that has a total of eight 8-pin cables to boot this card. Overclockers will be using two individual PSUs, one for the PC and one for the card alone.

The GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 HOF PCB is the most insane design that we have seen yet. (Image Credits: Nordichardware / Bl4ckdot)

The card has several voltage reading points on the sides of the PCB which allows overclockers to easily get real-time measurements of the card. There also seems to be dual BIOS support and a switch that allows users to select between the standard and LN2 profiles. The card will come in a range of variants like the 3090 Ti HOF. The HOF OC LAB variants come with a pre-installed water-block while a standard air-cooled variant is also available. Though extreme overclockers will always be using their custom LN2 pots to cool the GPU.

You can also see the GALAX BIOS button extending from the front. This button goes on the I/O slot and can be used to switch between the Turbo profile with ease. According to our friends at Nordic Hardware, the card is expected to feature a BIOS power limit of 1000W. That's an increase of 2.2x over the reference TDP of 450W.

As of right now, we only get to see how the PCB looks but one can expect GALAX to utilize one of their best HOF designs for the GeForce RTX 4090 HOF graphics card. Since the PCB is ready, we can expect the full-fledged graphics card with the cooler to be available in the coming months.

News Sources: NordicHardware, @bl4ckdot