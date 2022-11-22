G.Skill’s Ultra-Fast Trident Z5 DDR5-8000 32 GB Memory Kit Goes On Sale For $570 US

G.Skill recently demoed its ultra-fast Trident Z5 DDR5 memory kits rated with speeds of up to 8000 Mbps which is 66% faster than the native JEDEC specs.

G.Skill Brings 8000 Mbps Transfer Speeds To Consumers With Ultra-Fast Trident Z5 DDR5 Memory Kits, Listed For Over $500 US

The G.Skill Trident Z5 DDR5-8000 memory kit is the fastest kit that the memory manufacturer has on offer. The specific kit which is labeled as 'F5-8000J3848H16GX2-TZ5RK' comes in either silver or black color schemes and features RGB LEDs like the rest of the Trident Z5 memory kits. However, the one aspect where this kit excels over the rest is its transfer rate.

This particular Trident Z5 memory kit from G.Skill is rated at DDR5-8000 and features CL38 timings (38-48-48-128) with a voltage rating of 1.45V and capacities of 32 GB (16 GB per DIMM). This kit is a dual-channel solution and is optimized for Intel's Z790 platform and 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs. I was told that the kit was only validated on the ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 APEX motherboard which makes sense since this kit is designed purely for overclockers and enthusiasts and the APEX right now is the best motherboard when it comes to memory overclocking.

The DDR5-8000 transfer speed alone is a 66.6% boost over the Native JEDEC speeds which are rated at just DDR5-4800. Overclockers have been pushing DDR5 kits above 10,000 Mbps but with these kits, we can see even higher world records.

So for pricing, Japanese retailers PC-ones have currently listed the same G.Skill Trident Z5 DDR5-8000 memory kit for 80,840 Yen which converts to a hefty $572 US. That's more than what even flagship Z790 motherboards cost at the moment. The difference between this and the APEX Z790 falls around $120 US which is simply insane but considering this kit will initially be available in limited units, we can expect all kits to be gobbled up by overclockers. The same kit will also be hitting Newegg & Amazon soon so we will keep you posted once the product sales page goes live there.

News Source: Momomo_US