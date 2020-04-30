Become an owner of a renewed iPhone XS in Space Gray with 64GB of storage (renewed) for a low price of just $477.

Own Last Year's Flagship iPhone XS Smartphone for a Low Price of $477, Only $27 More than Brand New iPhone XR

Though Apple might have discontinued the iPhone XS and XS Max in favor of the iPhone 11 lineup, but last year's flagships are pretty solid in terms of features if you are planning to save some money. And right now, a renewed iPhone XS with 64GB of storage in glorious Space Gray finish can be yours for a low price of just $477, which is only $27 more than a brand new iPhone XR.

For $477, you are getting a lot of iPhone. For starters, you get a wonderful 5.8-inch Retina display that's edge to edge and features Face ID. You also get 3D Touch, a feature which made a dramatic exit last year with the iPhone 11. You get a blazing fast A12 Bionic chip under the hood and a stereo speaker system that's pretty loud and clear for a smartphone. Everything's topped off with a wonderful set of cameras, wireless charging, wired fast charging and an exquisite steel frame.

Since this is a renewed smartphone therefore you might see some cosmetic imperfections, something which won't be visible at an arm's length. This phone ships with at least 80% of battery health remaining and a 90-day warranty in case something goes wrong. But more than a 1,000 people are happy with their purchase and you will be too.

Hit the link below and grab the phone for yourself. Usually stock runs out fast and prices fluctuate whenever a new stock comes in later on.

Buy Apple iPhone XS, 64GB, Space Gray - Fully Unlocked (Renewed) - $477