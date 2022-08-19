Full Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPU Lineup Leaks Out, Core i9-13900K Flagship With 24 Cores & 32 Threads

The full Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPU lineup has leaked out and will include a total of 14 new processors. The lineup has been leaked by Bilibili's tech content creator, Extreme Player.

Intel's Entire 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPU Lineup Leaks Out, Will Include 14 New SKUs

Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs will utilize the hybrid core design, featuring a mix of Performance-Optimized 'P' and Efficiency-Optimized 'E' cores. For the new chips, Intel will be using a brand new P-Core known as Raptor Cove which will replace the Golden Cove cores featured on the Alder Lake CPUs. For The E-Core, Intel will retain the existing Gracemont core architecture but it will come with minor improvements. Following are some of the main changes you should expect:

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs Expected Features:

Up To 24 Cores & 32 Threads

Brand New Raptor Cove CPU Cores (Higher P-Core IPC)

Based on 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' process node

Up To 6.0 GHz clock speeds (expected)

Double The E-Cores on certain variants

Increased Cache for both P-Cores & E-Cores

Supported on existing LGA 1700 motherboards

New Z790, H770, and B760 motherboards

Up To 28 PCIe Lanes (PCH Gen 4 + Gen 3)

Up To 28 PCIe Lanes (CPU Gen 5 x16 + Gen 4 x12)

Dual-Channel DDR5-5600 Memory Support

20 PCIe Gen 5 Lanes

Enhanced Overclocking Features

125W PL1 TDP (Flagship SKUs)

AI PCIe M.2 Technology

Q4 2022 Launch (October Possibly)

So starting with the lineup, there are a total of 14 SKUs which include four Core i9 models, four Core i7 models, five Core i5 models, and a single Core i3 model. There are three revisions of the CPUs which start with H-0 for the only Core i3 model, C-0 for the Core i5-13400, Core i5-13500 & Core i5-13600 while the rest are based on the B-0 revision.

The H0 and C0 revisions might have similar silicon and die structures as existing Alder Lake parts minus the upgraded cache from the Raptor Lake designs while the B0 silicon might have the added cache.

Intel Core i9-13900K 24 Core Raptor Lake CPU Specs

The Intel Core i9-13900K is the flagship Raptor Lake CPU, featuring 24 cores and 32 threads in an 8 P-Core and 16 E-Core configuration. The CPU is configured at a base clock of 3.0 GHz, a single-core boost clock of 5.8 GHz (1-2) cores, and an all-core boost clock of 5.5 GHz (all 8 P-Cores). The CPU features 68 MB of combined cache and a 125W PL1 rating that goes up to 250W. The CPU can also consume up to 350W of power when using the "Extreme Performance Mode" which we detailed a few hours ago here.

Core i9-13900K 8+16 (24/32) - 3.0 / 5.8 GHz - 66 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 250W+ (PL2)?

3.0 / 5.8 GHz - 66 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 250W+ (PL2)? Core i9-12900K 8+8 (16/24) - 3.2 / 5.2 GHz - 30 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 241W (PL2)

Intel Core i7-13700K 16 Core Raptor Lake CPU Specs

The Intel Core i7-13700K CPU will be the fastest 13th Gen Core i7 chip on offer within the Raptor Lake CPU lineup. The chip features a total of 16 cores and 24 threads. This configuration is made possible with 8 P-Cores based on the Raptor Cove architecture and 8 E-Cores based on the Grace Mont core architecture. The CPU comes with 30 MB of L3 cache and 24 MB of L2 cache for a total combined 54 MB cache. The chip was running at a base clock of 3.4 GHz and a boost clock of 5.40 GHz. The all-core boost is rated at 5.3 GHz for the P-Cores while the E-Cores feature a base clock of 3.4 GHz and a boost clock of 4.3 GHz.

Core i7-13700K 8+8 (16/24) - 3.4 / 5.3 GHz - 54 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 244W (PL2)?

- 3.4 / 5.3 GHz - 54 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 244W (PL2)? Core i7-12700K 8+4 (12/20) - 3.6 / 5.0 GHz, 25 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 190W (PL2)

Intel Core i5-13600K 14 Core Raptor Lake CPU Specs

The Intel Core i5-13600K features a total of 14 cores which include 6 P-Cores based on the Raptor Cove and 8 E-Cores based on current Gracemont cores. That's the same P-Core count as the Intel Core i5-12600K but the E-Core count has been doubled. So we are looking at a 40% core count bump and a 25% thread count bump vs the Alder Lake Core i5-12600K. The CPU comes with 24 MB of L3 and 20 MB of L2 cache for a combined total of 44 MB cache. Clock speeds are set at 3.5 GHz base, 5.2 GHz boost, and 5.1 GHz all-core boost while the E-Cores operate at 3.5 GHz base & 3.9 GHz boost clocks.

Core i5-13600K 6+8 (14/20) - 3.5 / 5.1 GHz - 44 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) /180W (PL2)?

- 3.5 / 5.1 GHz - 44 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) /180W (PL2)? Core i5-12600K 6+4 (10/16) - 3.6 / 4.9 GHz - 20 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 150W (PL2)

Moving over to the rest of the SKUs, we obviously have the lower TDP optimized 65W Non-K SKUs. The Intel Core i5-13400 seems to be a nice upgrade from the Core i5-12400 as it now offers a total of 4 E-Cores besides the 6 P-Cores which should help boost the multi-threaded performance. The Core i5-13500 is another upgraded variant that offers a step up to 6 P-Cores and 8 E-Cores unlike the Core i5-12400 and Core i5-12500 which shared an identical configuration without any P-Cores. The Core i3 lineup only features 1 SKU and that's the Core i3-13100 which will retain its 4-core and 8-thread layout.

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU lineup has leaked out and will include a total of 14 SKUs. (Image Credits: Extreme

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU Family:

CPU Name P-Core Count E-Core Count Total Core / Thread P-Core Base / Boost (Max) P-Core Boost (All-Core) E-Core Base / Boost E-Core Boost (All-Core) Cache TDP MSRP Intel Core i9-13900K 8 16 24 / 32 3.0 / 5.8 GHz 5.5 GHz (All-Core) TBD / 4.7 GHz 4.3 GHz (All-Core) 68 MB 125W (PL1)

250W (PL2)? TBA Intel Core i9-13900KF 8 16 24 / 32 TBD TBD TBD TBD 68 MB 125W (PL1)

250W (PL2)? TBA Intel Core i9-13900 8 16 24 / 32 TBD TBD TBD TBD 68 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i9-13900F 8 16 24 / 32 TBD TBD TBD TBD 68 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i7-13700K 8 8 16 / 24 3.4 / 5.4 GHz 5.3 GHz (All Core) 3.4 / 4.3 GHz TBD 54 MB 125W (PL1)

228W (PL2)? TBA Intel Core i7-13700KF 8 8 16 / 24 TBD TBD TBD TBD 54 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i7-13700 8 8 16 / 24 TBD TBD TBD TBD 54 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i7-13700F 8 8 16 / 24 TBD TBD TBD TBD 54 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-13600K 6 8 14 / 20 3.5 / 5.2 GHz 5.1 GHz (All-Core) 3.5 / 3.9 GHz TBD 44 MB 125W (PL1)

180W (PL2)? TBA Intel Core i5-13600KF 6 8 14 / 20 TBD TBD TBD TBD 44 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-13600 6 8 14 / 20 TBD TBD TBD TBD 44 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-13500 6 8 14 / 20 TBD TBD TBD TBD 32 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-13400 6 4 10 / 16 TBD TBD TBD TBD 28 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i3-13100 4 0 4 / 8 TBD TBD TBD TBD 12 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA

The Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs including the flagship Core i9-13900K is expected to launch in October on the Z790 platform. The CPUs will be going up against AMD's Ryzen 7000 CPU lineup which also launches in Fall 2022.

News Source: Harukaze5719