Free-to-Play Team-Based Multiplayer FPS THE FINALS Announced for PC

Francesco De Meo
Aug 24, 2022
THE FINALS

Embark Studios, the developer behind the delayed ARC Raiders, announced a new free-to-play game called THE FINALS, which is set to launch on PC on a yet-to-be-confirmed release date.

Revealed during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022, the free-to-play competitive first-person shooter will be set in a fictional combat-centered show. Inside the arenas based on real-world locations, players will be able to take down their opponents using a variety of methods in an experience that promises to be chaotic, destructive, and fun.

GOT WHAT IT TAKES?
Viewers at home, here's the news you've been waiting to hear: THE FINALS is accepting new contestants, and that means YOU! That's right, soon the world could be watching YOU tear apart our newest dynamic arenas and seize everlasting fame!

As you know, THE FINALS is the world's greatest free-to-play combat game show! Our contestants plug in to our virtual world and join teams in escalating tournaments. They fight it out in our beautifully-rendered arenas based on real-world locations that they can alter, exploit, and even destroy.

Sure, you can aim and shoot, but contestants that add our carefully curated virtual environments to their arsenal are more likely to advance, so do anything you can imagine in the name of victory! Burn arenas to the ground! Send wrecking balls crashing into your opponents! Don't just pull triggers - pull down buildings!

While THE FINALS reveal trailer didn't show any gameplay, it won't take long to finally see the game in action, as a gameplay reveal is set for September. Those who want to try out the game before its release can also sign-up for upcoming playtests on PC on the game's official website.

THE FINALS launches on a yet-to-be-confirmed release date. The game can now be wishlisted on Steam.

