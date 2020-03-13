Free to Play Call of Duty Game, Crash Bandicoot: The Wrath of Cortex Remaster Are in the Works – Rumor

Activision is working on several titles, and among them will be free to play Call of Duty game and a new Crash Bandicoot remaster, according to rumors.

TheGamingRevolution, who correctly leaked information about Warzone and Modern Warfare, recently revealed that a free to play Call of Duty game is currently in the works by Sledgehammer Games for a 2021 release, alongside a new full entry in the series currently known as ZEUS. Additionally, a Crash Bandicoot: The Wrath of Cortex remaster is also in the works, alongside Tony Hawk Pro Skater Remastered and Modern Warfare 2 Remastered.

Some Activision games in the works: Tony Hawk Proskater Remastered, Call of Duty 2020 (code-named PROJECT: ZEUS), MW2 Remastered, a F2P COD game from SHGames (2021 ETA), a PvP Crash game, Crash Bandicoot: The Wrath of Cortex Remastered — TheGamingRevolution (@TheGamingRevo2) March 12, 2020

Activision is also looking for a replacement for Destiny, and a new game that will take the place of Bungie's series in the publisher's line-up is in development.

(Some) there is a replacement to Destiny in the works. No idea what it is. https://t.co/RJbiD1XfkL — TheGamingRevolution (@TheGamingRevo2) March 12, 2020

A Call of Duty free to play game makes a lot of sense. Call of Duty Warzone has been released as a standalone free release earlier this week, and it has managed to become more popular at launch than most battle royale games released so far. As Activision and Sledgehammer Games have yet to announce this game, however, we have to take everything with a grain of salt until an official confirmation comes in.

As already mentioned, Call of Duty Warzone is the latest release for the series. The game is a standalone free to play release that comes complete with cross-platform play.

Warzone takes place in Verdansk, an expansive city with multiple named zones and well over 300 points of interest. Each zone features distinct landmarks like the Gorengard Lumber Yard or the Gora Dam; the zones take place across different environment types like cities and rural areas for unique engagements. Change up your drop location in each match to get a better lay of the land and take advantage of what Verdansk has to offer.

The next entries in the Call of Duty series have yet to be confirmed. We will keep you updated on them as soon as more come in on them, so stay tuned for all the latest news.