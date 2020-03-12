Call of Duty Warzone Hits Over 6 Million Players in its First 24 Hours, Greatly Surpassing Fortnite and Apex Legends

Activision’s freshly-released free to play Battle Royale, Call of Duty Warzone has hit over 6 million players in its first 24 hours.

The stand-alone Battle Royale Mode for Call of Duty officially launched earlier this week and the game is off to a tremendous start. As announced by Activision overnight, over 6 million players have dropped into Warzone over the past 24 hours. “What a day! 24 hours in and over 6 million of you have dropped into #Warzone”, the publisher tweeted. “Thank you – we’re just getting started.”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Warzone Battle Royale Mode Rumored to Launch in Early March

As noted by industry analyst Daniel Ahmad, EA-published Battle Royale Apex Legends achieved 2.5 million players in its first 24 hours, whereas the insanely popular Fortnite ‘only’ managed to hit over 1 million.

To put this into context. Apex Legends hit 2.5 million players in its first 24 hours, faster than Fortnite BR. Call of Duty Warzone has achieved 6 million players in its first 24 hours. https://t.co/FcCaxgOhOp — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) March 11, 2020

Impressive numbers so far from Call of Duty Warzone, but of course, it’s all about sustained players numbers and we’ll have to see how Warzone keeps performing compared to the other popular Battle Royale titles.

Call of Duty Warzone is available now for free on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. As covered earlier, those downloading the title without owning Modern Warfare will be presented with a fairly huge download. Those who own the full version of Modern Warfare are only required to download roughly 20GB of data.

“Call of Duty remains one of the most successful entertainment franchises of all time,” said Bobby Kotick, Activision Blizzard Chief Executive Officer upon the game's launch “With Warzone we are allowing players across the world to experience the fun of Call of Duty for free.”

“Warzone is more than a new era for Call of Duty, it’s a game-changer for players and fans. We’re delivering two incredible modes of play within this massive world that take the experience to a new level,” said Byron Beede, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Call of Duty, Activision. “The teams at Infinity Ward and Raven Software have created an amazing, free-to-play experience that’s accessible to all to jump in right away and have a blast. There’s a ton of content plans and live events to come that will continue to keep fans guessing and ready to experience new thrills.”