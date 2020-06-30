Free Monster Hunter World Iceborne Title Update 4 and Alatreon Arrive on July 9th

Capcom has announced that Monster Hunter World Iceborne Title Update 4 will be arriving on July 9th.

The news was announced via the official Monster Hunter World Twitter account just now. Arriving alongside the free title update is elder dragon Alatreon. We’ve included the freshly-released Alatreon trailer and a new video announcing Capcom’s new upcoming developer diary down below. The developer diary will air on July 3rd at 5:00am PDT / 1:00pm BST.

Alatreon approaches!! Confront the Blazing Black Dragon in #Iceborne this July

Monster Hunter World and its Iceborne expansion are available now globally for PC and consoles. Title update 3 was released back in March of this year.