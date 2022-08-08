Free Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom PS5 Update Released; Offering Native 4K Resolution

FDG Entertainment has rolled out the free Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom PS5 update.

The PS5 patch just came available for Sony’s next-gen console and should download automatically for those who have the game installed on their console. Further details weren’t shared just yet, but we do know that some days ago, the free Xbox Series X|S update was released as well. Publisher FDG Entertainment announced the arrival of the free next-gen update some time ago, and last week, the publisher provided some additional details about the update.

“It's finally happening: #MonsterBoyGame #XboxSeriesX release is imminent”, the publisher tweeted. “Submission process has started and should finish until tomorrow. We'll keep y'all updated! Series X will support 4K/120fps native; Series S will offer 1080p/120fps or 4K/60fps.”

Go, get it! #MonsterBoyGame #XboxSeriesX The free „Smart Delivery“ upgrade is now available 😊 As a bonus we thought we‘d give you a free Windows PC version too. One purchase for all of them. pic.twitter.com/0qtTbdiNOK — FDG Entertainment (@FDG_Games) August 2, 2022

Details about the PS5 update haven’t been shared just yet, but based on the contents of the Series X update it will offer native 4K resolution support and possibly framerates up to 120fps as well. The latter, however, hasn’t been confirmed.

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom was released back in 2018 for PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

THE LEGENDARY SERIES IS BACK AFTER 23 YEARS!

Monster Boy is being created to bring back the enjoyment of the classic games that shine by simplicity. Exciting gameplay, upbeat music and smooth graphics. You'll need to overcome huge bosses, find hidden passages, discover powerful equipment and use all your wits and skills to remove a powerful curse. Transform into 6 different creatures, each with their own skills and abilities. Take advantage of all the unique powers to open new paths and advance in an epic story. We put all our passion into Monster Boy to create a truly enjoyable love letter to gaming from the 80's and 90's - will you join us and celebrate together with us?

FEATURES: Based on the legendary Wonder Boy in Monster World series

Over 15 hours of epic adventure

Switch between up to 6 playable characters each feeling different to keep the gameplay fresh

Unlock new paths and secrets with special equipment