The free Metro Exodus next-gen update already appears to be available for Xbox Series X|S player owning the game on last-gen consoles.

The update was supposed to become available tomorrow alongside the retail release of next-gen versions, but it seems that the “release Xbox Series X|S update” button was pushed somewhat earlier. Xbox Series X owners are required to download 66.96GB of new data, although we haven’t been able to verify whether this also applies to the Xbox Series S version of the game.

Deep Silver: No Dead Island 2, Saints Row, Metro, TimeSplitters at E3 2021

Although the update is already available for Xbox Series owners, PlayStation 5 owners wanting to play the next-gen version will have to wait for tomorrow. As mentioned by publisher Deep Silver on Twitter, the team is trying to also release the free PS5 update ahead of time, although they aren’t sure whether this is possible just yet.

“We don’t know if it’s possible to do so”, publisher Deep Silver and the official Metro Exodus Twitter account wrote. “We are investigating how the update went live on Xbox early, and looking into the potential to release PS5 early, but please bear in mind that it might not be something that can be done.”

We are investigating how the update has gone live early on Xbox. We are investigating whether it is possible to bring the launch forward on PS5, but we don't currently know if this will be possible. — Metro Exodus (@MetroVideoGame) June 16, 2021

Officially announced last month, the next-gen version of Metro Exodus runs in 4K resolution with Ray Tracing.