Mortal Shell PS Plus Version is The Original PS4 Edition; PS5 Enhanced Version Not Included

Mortal Shell is available as part of this month’s free PS Plus offering as of today, but those expecting it to include the more recent PS5 enhanced edition will be disappointed.

An enhanced edition, packing enhanced textures, 4K visuals, 60FPS, and DualSense features was released for PS5 earlier this year, and those owning the original PS4 version of the title were able to upgrade to the PS5 edition free of charge.

Unfortunately, this enhanced edition is not what PS5 PS Plus subscribers are getting. On Twitter, the official Mortal Shell account clarified that today’s PS Plus version of the Souls-like action RPG will be the original PS4 version. Of course, the game is playable on PS5 through the console’s backward compatibility feature, but players will have to do with the specific PS5 enhancements.

“To clarify the version of Mortal Shell that ships on PS+ will only be the original PS4 edition (non-enhanced) which is also playable on PS5 via backward compatibility”, the Mortal Shell Twitter account replied when asked about the PS Plus version.

This isn’t the first time that Sony is only offering the standard PS4 version of the game through PS Plus. For instance, Sony didn’t allow the PS Plus of Final Fantasy VII Remake to be upgraded to the PS5 Intergrade version for free. The same happened with Greedfall – players weren’t able to upgrade the PS Plus version to the PS5 version of the title for free.

Mortal Shell is available globally now across consoles and PC. As said, the Souls-like is also available as of today via PS Plus. The game is currently also included with Xbox Game Pass.

This month's free PS Plus games include Godfall: Challenger Edition, the PS4 version of Mortal Shell, and Lego DC Super-Villains. Interestingly, Godfall: Challenger Edition doesn't include the game's original campaign mode. As such, PS5 owners wanting to play with the game's campaign will still need to buy the original game.