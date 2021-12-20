Free Final Fantasy VII Remake PS5 Upgrade For Owners of the PS Plus Version After All Alongside a Discount on Yuffie DLC
Square Enix has announced that those who own the PS Plus version of Final Fantasy VII Remake will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version for free after all.
Back in March of this year, Final Fantasy VII Remake joined the PS Plus library of free titles for subscribers. Unfortunately, those who claimed the game via Sony's subscruption service weren't able to upgrade the game to, then upcoming, PS5 version of the title - this option was only available to those who purchased the PS4 version of the title.
Fast forward 9 months and Square Enix has now announced that those who claimed the PS Plus version of the popular remake, will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version starting this Wednesday. In addition, the publisher announced that the Episode Intermission expansion, which came with Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade for PS5, will be available with a 25% discount.
"Starting this Wednesday... PS Plus subscribers who previously redeemed FinalFantasy VII Remake via PlayStation Plus will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version of the game", the tweet reads.
"Episode Intermission, the DLC featuring Yuffie Kisaragi, will be 25% off for a limited time!"
Final Fantasy VII Remake is available now for PlayStation and PC. The Remake initially released for PS4 back in April of 2020. Down below you'll find what we had to say about this year's PS5 version of the title.
While it is the same game at heart, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade brings the first part of the remake to new heights with a 60 FPS gameplay option, some quality of life enhancements, much improved visuals, and a very fun new story episode starring Yuffie. The new tweaks and additions do not alter how the game feels and play, but there is no denying that they do make Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade the best way to enjoy one of the best role-playing games put out by Square Enix in the past few years.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 46.42
USD 69.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter