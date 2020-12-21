Free Epic Game Store December 2020 Games Leak; Alien: Isolation Should Hit the Store Today

The full list of the free Epic Game Store December 2020 games has allegedly leaked online.

As of last week, and through December 31st, Epic is giving away titles on a daily basis as part of its holiday celebration. On December 17th, players were able to grab Cities: Skylines for free, while on December 18th, Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty! could be downloaded for free.

This Week’s Free Epic Games Store Games Include Killing Floor 2, The Escapists 2 and Lifeless Planet

Since the start of Epic’s daily celebration, several sources already claimed to have gotten their hands on the full list of free EGS Holiday 2020 games, but we wanted to wait and see if these ‘leaks’ were indeed legit. With the release of yesterday’s Defense Grid 1, we can safely assume that one of the leaked lists is indeed correct, and with that in mind, players should expect the amazing Alien: Isolation to become available later today.

Down below you’ll find the full list of free Epic Game Store December 2020 games through December 31st. As with all rumors and ‘leaks’, there’s still the possibility that not all of these games are correct.

Cities: Skylines – December 17th

Oddworld: New n Tasty – December 18th

The Long Dark – December 19th

Defense Grid 1 – December 20th

Alien: Isolation – December 21st

Metro 2033 (Original or Redux version) – December 22nd

Tropico 5 – December 23rd

Inside – December 24th

Darkest Dungeon – December 25th

My Time in Portia – December 26th

Night in the Woods – December 27th

Stranded Deep – December 28th

Solitairica – December 29th

Torchlight II – December 30th

Jurassic World Evolution – December 31st

As said, Alien Isolation should become available within a few hours from now. Those interested in Defense Grid 1 can still grab it for free right here.