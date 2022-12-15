Free Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Weekend Kicks Off Today Through December 19

Starting today, players can enjoy Assassin's Creed Valhalla for free through Monday, December 19th.

Ubisoft announced the 'free' Assassin's Creed Valhalla weekend earlier today via an official press release. The weekend kicks off today on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC (Ubisoft Store, Steam, and Epic Games Store). As mentioned by Ubisoft, Valhalla will be playable for free from 15th December 6:00 PM UTC to 19th December 12:00 PM UTC on PlayStation, 4 PlayStation 5, and Xbox consoles. The Free Weekend will happen from 15th December 5:00 PM UTC to 19th December 12:00 PM UTC on PC.

The full game will be playable during this free weekend, and progress made during the weekend will carry over if players decide to purchase Valhalla after the free weekend ends. "Any progression made during the Free Weekend will carry over when players upgrade to the full game, on any platform of their choice thanks to our cross-platform cloud save system", Ubisoft explains.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla was released as a cross-gen title in November 2020. Here's what we had to say about the Viking-themed installment in our review.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is an Assassin's Creed game through and through, but the many improvements made to the RPG formula introduced in Origins, the improved storytelling, and the amazing atmosphere make it a much better game than its predecessors. The conditions under which the game has been developed are deplorable and very hard to forget, and it is a shame, as the behavior of a few individuals will inevitably impact the perception most will have of the game. Supporting or not the game is up to the player, but it is undeniable that this is a quality open-world title, developed with a level of care that is on par with that placed into the best entries in the long-running franchise.

Last month, Ubisoft announced the final content update for Valhalla, 'The Last Chapter'. This conclusion to the Valhalla storyline was released last week when the game also finally launched on the Steam store.