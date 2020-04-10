The new Celsius+ series of AIO coolers has just been announced by Fractal Design, featuring an ARGB-accented pump face, a fully redesigned block and an upgraded on-radiator PWM fan hub with ARGB support. Cleverly concealed wiring within the braided sleeves of the Celsius’ low-permeability rubber tubing allows the entire system to connect at the pump with just a single power plug and an (optional and detachable) ARGB cable.

Fractal Design Unveils Celcius+ AIO Coolers - Designed To Look Good

These radiators are packed with features to be able to cool your system effectively. It is designed to last for a long amount of time under operation while be as effective as possible. Fans specially designed fan blades and an outer ring produce a uniform glow. Optimized fan geometry balances airflow with extra emphasis on static pressure. Trip Wire technology reduces blade turbulence and LLS (Long Life Sleeve) fan bearings provide silent operation with a long lifespan.

As with previous Celsius coolers, selectable auto/PWM modes offer dynamically optimized performance with the choice of full user control for expert fine-tuning.

Tinted glass pump face with backlit logo and ARGB LED effects

Smart auto control mode dynamically adjusts fan and pump speeds for the ideal balance of silence and cooling performance

Twist the pump face to change from auto to PWM mode for full user control

ARGB-enabled PWM hub places all fan connections directly on the radiator for a clutter-free installation

Sleeved tubing with concealed wiring connects power and ARGB for the entire system at the pump

Asus AURA, Gigabyte Fusion, MSI Mystic Light, Razer Chroma and ASRock Polychrome support

Pre-applied thermal paste guarantees optimal application with even coverage

Low-permeability rubber tubing with nylon braided sleeves for extra durability and an added touch of style

Articulating elbow fittings make tubes easier to route while reducing tension on the pump

You can find the Fractal Design Celcius+ lineup in the following links:

The Fractal Design Celcius+ AIO lineup is available in 240mm, 280mm, and 360mm to fit in as many systems as it possibly can. The radiator is back by a 5-year warranty, so we can infer Fractal Design trusts the design and that it won't break for 5 years.