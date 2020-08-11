ASRock And Fractal Design Team Up To Announce The Phantom Gaming PC Chassis

Fractal Design and ASRock have collaborated to create the Phantom Gaming PC Chassis, and This collaboration combines Fractal Design's Meshify C Dark Tempered Glass PC case with ASRock's Phantom Gaming designs. ASRock's design philosophy utilizes a black, red, and white color scheme and when paired with the famous Meshify C Dark Tempered Glass PC case.

Fractal Design's Meshify C Dark Tempered Glass PC case overall structure remains the same. At the same time, ASRock's color scheme has been shown through a variety of different changes to the standard Meshify C PC case.

The Meshify C Dark Tempered Glass offers some fantastic features include a high-airflow design; this case enables a total of seven different fans with a large number of fans in the front and the top of the case. The tempered glass side panel allows users to show off.

If your system uses liquid cooling instead of air cooling, then this case is a perfect choice offering either a 360 mm radiator to be mounted to the front and a 240 mm radiator to be mounted on the top of the case.

This case comes with two preinstalled Fractal Design Dynamic X2 GP-12 120 mm fans, which deliver fantastic airflow while producing little-to-no noise. In addition to these tremendous preinstalled fans, this case features an open interior layout to create an unobstructed airflow path from the front intake fans to the rear exhaust.

For compatibility, this case can support a maximum graphics card length of up to 315 mm, a maximum power supply length of up to 175 mm, and the maximum height for the CPU cooler supported by this case is 172 mm.

The implementation of ASRock's design philosophy is through the use of its iconic black, red, and white color scheme throughout the case. On the top, there is the iconic red coloring while the tempered glass side panel features the colorful slashes that are highlighted against the dark tempered glass side panel that this case uses.

Right now, this case is listed on ShoppingExpress for the price of $184 and has a maximum order quantity of two.