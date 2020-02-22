Fractal Design Announces the Define Series 7 and 7 XL Chassis
Fractal Design has announced the Define series of PC cases, and these cases offer some fantastic features like accommodation for an E-ATX motherboard, a storage array with support for up to 14 HDDs, 4 SSds and an ODD bay, and support for a 420 mm radiator and up to nine fans. These cases utilize a versatile new multi-bracket that allows users to convert any unused fan position to an HDD, SSD, or pump mount.
Fractal Design's new Define series cases offer support for an E-ATX motherboard and up to nine fans to cool your components
Both the Define 7 and Define 7 XL are currently available and come with a range of accessories to help make your building unique and easy.
Define 7 has some fantastic features:
- The Define 7 PC case has a dual-interior that is easily accommodated large motherboards up to a 285 mm E-ATX.
- This case also offers support for up to 360 mm radiator in the front case, a 420 mm radiator on the top of the case, and a 280 mm radiator at the bottom of this case.
- The new chassis design opens up to fully expose the case's interior for unhindered installation as well as easier cable routing.
- This chassis also features silent-optimized construction with industrial sound-damped front, top and side panels. If your system requires more filters rather than sound-dampening, then this system also offers a top panel that can easily be switched to allow for filtered ventilation.
- The Define 7 PC case has several different versions, offering a lot of colors and LEDs, priced from $159.99 to $169.99.
The Define 7 XL is the bigger version that has some more features than the Define 7 PC case:
- While the Define 7 PC case features support for up to 14 HDDs along with 4 SSDs, the Define 7 XL PC case offers support for up to 18 HDDs along with five SSDs, Offering even more storage for the data hoarders.
- This case features a detachable PSU cable shield and integrated cable guides with Velcro straps; this allows for easier cable management and allows the interior to remain clean and viewable.
- The Front IO of this case has five ports, including one USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C with fast charging and offering speeds up to 10 GB per second.
- The Define 7 XL PC case has three models with the cheapest model priced at $199.99 and the most expensive version costing $209.99.