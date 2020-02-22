Fractal Design Announces the Define Series 7 and 7 XL Chassis

Fractal Design has announced the Define series of PC cases, and these cases offer some fantastic features like accommodation for an E-ATX motherboard, a storage array with support for up to 14 HDDs, 4 SSds and an ODD bay, and support for a 420 mm radiator and up to nine fans. These cases utilize a versatile new multi-bracket that allows users to convert any unused fan position to an HDD, SSD, or pump mount.

Both the Define 7 and Define 7 XL are currently available and come with a range of accessories to help make your building unique and easy.

Define 7 has some fantastic features:

The Define 7 PC case has a dual-interior that is easily accommodated large motherboards up to a 285 mm E-ATX.

This case also offers support for up to 360 mm radiator in the front case, a 420 mm radiator on the top of the case, and a 280 mm radiator at the bottom of this case.

The new chassis design opens up to fully expose the case's interior for unhindered installation as well as easier cable routing.

This chassis also features silent-optimized construction with industrial sound-damped front, top and side panels. If your system requires more filters rather than sound-dampening, then this system also offers a top panel that can easily be switched to allow for filtered ventilation.

The Define 7 PC case has several different versions, offering a lot of colors and LEDs, priced from $159.99 to $169.99.

The Define 7 XL is the bigger version that has some more features than the Define 7 PC case:

While the Define 7 PC case features support for up to 14 HDDs along with 4 SSDs, the Define 7 XL PC case offers support for up to 18 HDDs along with five SSDs, Offering even more storage for the data hoarders.

This case features a detachable PSU cable shield and integrated cable guides with Velcro straps; this allows for easier cable management and allows the interior to remain clean and viewable.

The Front IO of this case has five ports, including one USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C with fast charging and offering speeds up to 10 GB per second.

The Define 7 XL PC case has three models with the cheapest model priced at $199.99 and the most expensive version costing $209.99.