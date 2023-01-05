Lenovo Yoga Book 9i Offers Unique Twist On A Laptop With Its Dual-Screen OLED Display

Lenovo presented the new Yoga Book 9i, the first to offer a full-sized dual-screen OLED display on a laptop but offers a foldable design. Two PureSight OLED displays are side-by-side to allow for an almost seamless workplace, increasing productivity by having applications and windows open on separate screens.

Lenovo thinks outside of the box with its new Yoga Book 9i with a dual-screen OLED display and plenty of space with its "multimode+" design

The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is a Windows 11 "multimode+" laptop powered by the Intel Evo platform. The battery is optimized to work all day before needing to recharge. The soundbar offers 360º of sound through the Bowers and Wilkins speakers. The keyboard is Bluetooth and detachable, and the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i comes with a stylus pen and folio stand for the screen. The anticipated launch window will be the Summer of 2023.

Lenovo's Yoga Book 9i's unique design is attractive in that the company does not consider this more of a tablet or 2-in-1 system. Also, the added feature of a folding design, where Samsung took CES 2023 by storm this year with its seamless, foldable design, differs in that it is two separate screens that are the same size, enhancing the screen space when having both sides in Portrait mode.

Productivity has also been a significant focus at CES this year, with more companies looking to make larger displays so that users have plenty of space to open several windows. Most PC users that use ultrawide displays can have enough screen area to have email, web browser, and applications on one screen with still plenty of room to breathe. Also, more users are buying different displays to reap the benefits of putting one display or more in Portrait modes which also limits neck strain.

Lenovo's unique design for the Yoga Book 9i seems to capitalize on this same design aspect for laptop users and may prompt more companies to focus on powerful laptops with dual displays or other innovative designs. Additionally, 18" laptops have returned this year at CES after missing from the marketplace for almost a decade. This year could be when productivity reigns supreme in the digital hybrid workplaces that have evolved over the last few years.

