fpPS4 PlayStation 4 Emulator Can Run Two Commercial Games

PlayStation 4 emulation is still in its infancy, but there are a few active projects that look very promising, such as fpPS4.

This PlayStation 4 emulator developed by red-prig is in an early stage, but it is already capable of running two commercial games - Sonic Mania and We Are Doomed. The first one runs well enough, which is not surprising considering how it is not a particularly demanding game, while the second is definitely not in a playable state, but the fact that it gets in-game is impressive nonetheless.

You can check out the two PlayStation 4 games running on the fpPS4 emulator in the video below, courtesy of BrutalSam.

The fpPS4 PlayStation 4 emulator can be downloaded from GitHub. You can also find the emulator's minimum system requirements below.