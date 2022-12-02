PlayStation 4 Emulator fpPS4 Can Now Run Its First 3D Game

The PlayStation 4 emulator fpPS4 is making some great progress, and it is now capable of running its first 3D game.

As showcased in a new video shared on YouTube by John GodGames Emus, the emulator can run a variety of 2D titles as of now and its first 3D game. While performance is still far from perfect, it's impressive how the fpPS4 emulator's capabilities are being expanded so quickly.

fpPS4 PS4 Emulator - Progress of some 2D games + First simple 3D game (fpPS4 trunk - fb243ee)

PC specs:

CPU - AMD Ryzen 9 5900X @ 4.8 Ghz Stock

RAM - G.SKILL 32GB DDR4 3600MHz CL16

GPU - GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER GAMING OC 8G

OS - Windows 10 64bit

The latest build of the PlayStation 4 emulator fpPS4 can be downloaded from GitHub.

PS4 compatibility layer (emulator) on Free Pascal

This project is at the beginning and started for fun.

Building

Free pascal compiler: 3.0.0 and higher, x86_64 only.

Lazarus: 2.0.0 and higher, x86_64 only.

Minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 7 x64 and higher

CPU: x64, AVX2 support

GPU: Vulkan API support