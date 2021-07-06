Foxconn and Pegatron Secures Spot to Assemble iPhone 13 mini

The iPhone 13 lineup is expected to launch later this year in September. Moreover, Foxconn and Pegatron, both have secured their spot to assemble the small iPhone 13 mini. While the iPhone 12 mini is great and compact, it seems the device was not such a big hit. The iPhone 12 mini had to be cut down due to lower demand. This gives us a fair perspective on how well would the iPhone 13 mini perform.

iPhone 13 mini Will be Assembled by Pegatron and Foxconn

This year, Apple is expected to keep the iPhone 13 mini at 5.4-inch. While Apple does plan to launch a mini variant of the iPhone 13 series, a reliable source coins that the company will forego its plans in 2022. What this means is that the iPhone 13 mini could potentially be the last iPhone to feature the mini' moniker. As of now, the iPhone 13 mini is stated to be assembled by Foxconn and Pegatron, according to a new report from DigiTimes.

Pegatron has obtained orders for the upcoming 5.4-inch iPhone model, as well as a portion of orders for another upcoming ‌iPhone‌ model that will feature a 6.1-inch display, according to market sources.

According to the prominent analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will announce 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro along with a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. The full report suggests that Foxconn and Pegatron will assemble the iPhone 13 mini. However, Pegatron has seen a fall in orders of the iPhone 12 mini due to its lower-than-expected demand.

Other than this, Pegatron will also assemble a small number of the 6.1-inch iPhone 13 model while Foxconn will remain the main assembler of all iPhone 13 models. The iPhone 13 series is expected to feature the same design. However, the notch on all models is getting smaller with a 120Hz LTPO display on the iPhone 13 Pro models. Also, check out how big the camera module will be on the iPhone 13 Pro Max compared to iPhone 12 Pro Max.

We will share more details on the iPhone 13 series as soon as we have further information.