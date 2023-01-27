Forza Motorsport Will Be Slipping Later Into the Year, Grubb Believes

The new Forza Motorsport has yet to receive a release date, and although the game was planned to be released this Spring, it might very well be released in the second half of this year.

During this week's Xbox developer showcase, the spring 2023 release window for the new Forza was removed and replaced by merely "2023". Known journalist Jeff Grubb believes that the racer will actually slip later into the year.

"What I'm hearing, I'm pretty good about it. I feel pretty good about this after asking around", Grubb said during his latest Game Mess podcast. "It does seem like that Forza is slipping later into the year, and probably won't be the first half of the year.

He added, "But I do wonder why they wouldn't just come out and say that now. Because it's just going to be more pain later right? You just have to rip the bandage off it that's the case. Maybe there's a chance that this isn't accurate, but right now it seems like this game will come a little later."

What are your thoughts about the release of the new Forza? Will it release before July or will it come in the second half of this year? Hit the comments. Down below we've included some new details about the racer, as revealed by Turn 10 earlier this week:

"Forza Motorsport will feature over 500 real-world cars at launch for you to collect, race and customize using more than 800 unique upgrades and custom modifications. We’re also delivering the most modern race cars that we have ever featured on our roster. We’re also creating a more fun and rewarding driving experience thanks to the advances we’ve made in our physics simulation, which are greater than Forza Motorsport 5, 6, and 7 combined.

In addition to the number of cars, we have also made improvements to how they look by using a spectrophotometer, which captures multiple data points of light behavior on a surface. With this new sourcing technique, our paint models have a more realistic light response across colors, metal flake and gloss levels. Cars now have context-aware damage and dirt buildup that is authentic and unique to each vehicle, gathering more in the low-pressure areas like recesses and alcoves."