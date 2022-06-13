Forza Motorsport 2023 vs Forza Motorsport 7 Comparison Shows Vast Improvements to Textures, Lighting, Vegetation and More
A Forza Motorsport 2023 vs Forza Motorsport 7 comparison has surfaced, showing great improvements to the visuals of the upcoming next installment in the series.
2017’s Forza Motorsport 7 is by no means a bad-looking title, but Turn 10 Studios’ upcoming next entry in the franchise is something else entirely. As shown in the game’s first gameplay footage yesterday, the 2023 title will offer on-track ray tracing, a 48x improvement in physics simulation, a dynamic time-of-day system, and major improvements to environmental detail. The tech that Microsoft and Turn 10 showed yesterday was pretty impressive, and YouTube channel ElAnalistaDebits compared yesterday’s gameplay footage to that of Forza Motorsport 7 and the visual difference is striking for sure.
Check out the new comparison video down below and judge for yourself:
Forza Motorsport releases Spring 2023 on Xbox Series X|S and PC.
Forza Motorsport has been built from the ground up to showcase the Xbox Series X|S consoles. The accuracy of our overhauled physics, the beauty of our cars and tracks, our new dynamic time of day, advanced car damage, and real time ray tracing on track lead to a generational leap in immersion. The all-new Forza Motorsport is the most technically advanced racing game ever made.
Fundamental to Forza Motorsport is our fully dynamic time of day system, which brings tracks to life in stunning detail and like weather, it will be available on every track. Changes in time of day alter ambient temperatures, which, in turn, impacts the track surface temperatures. These track temperature changes will affect the grip of your car, as does rubbering in and weather. These new simulation details add further depth, drama, and dynamics to the racing experience.
We’ve completely overhauled the core driving experience to take advantage of the power of the Xbox Series consoles. This includes a 48 times improvement in the fidelity of our physics simulation. Based on your feedback, we’ve introduced new features like tire and fuel management, multiple tire compounds, and new in-depth car building to create the ultimate racing playset. This is all brought to life at the trackside pits, where advanced materials and shaders paired with ray tracing bring out incredible detail in the gold heat wrap, anodized aluminum, and carbon fiber. Ray tracing especially shines on engine bays with their complex self-reflection.
