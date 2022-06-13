Forza Motorsport 2023 vs Forza Motorsport 7 Comparison Shows Vast Improvements to Textures, Lighting, Vegetation and More

A Forza Motorsport 2023 vs Forza Motorsport 7 comparison has surfaced, showing great improvements to the visuals of the upcoming next installment in the series.

2017’s Forza Motorsport 7 is by no means a bad-looking title, but Turn 10 Studios’ upcoming next entry in the franchise is something else entirely. As shown in the game’s first gameplay footage yesterday, the 2023 title will offer on-track ray tracing, a 48x improvement in physics simulation, a dynamic time-of-day system, and major improvements to environmental detail. The tech that Microsoft and Turn 10 showed yesterday was pretty impressive, and YouTube channel ElAnalistaDebits compared yesterday’s gameplay footage to that of Forza Motorsport 7 and the visual difference is striking for sure.

Check out the new comparison video down below and judge for yourself:

Forza Motorsport releases Spring 2023 on Xbox Series X|S and PC.