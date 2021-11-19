Forza Horizon 5’s First Week Is the Biggest in Xbox History

Forza Horizon 5 is doing great on the market, breaking a record in Xbox's entire history.

Earlier today, the official Forza Horizon Twitter profile confirmed that more than 10 million users are playing the game, making Forza Horizon 5's first week the biggest in Xbox's history.

Thank you to the more than 10M #ForzaHorizon5 fans for the biggest first week in @Xbox history and @XboxGamePass EVER. GG! pic.twitter.com/WXZawEvBkO — Forza Horizon (@ForzaHorizon) November 19, 2021

Forza Horizon 5's amazing success is well deserved, as Playground Games developed one of the best racing games in recent years, as highlighted by Chris in his review.

Forza Horizon 5 is yet another step up for the series and arguably the best racing game ever made. Offering a host of content across a fantastic representation of Mexico, its varied terrain and scenery, there's so much to explore and race. A massive roster of cars will perform all of these, each feeling different from the others, with a variety of upgrade and tuning options almost matching those of simulation titles. While there are a few minor niggles here and there, they are nearly so small as to be hardly worth mentioning. All in all, it's impossible not to recommend this for anybody, regardless of them being a fan of racing games or not, as this is that good.

Forza Horizon 5 is now available on PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One worldwide.