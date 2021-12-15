Forza Horizon 5 Dec. 14th Hotfix Brings Stability Improvements and More
A new Forza Horizon 5 hotfix is now live, addressing some issues related to online play and stability.
The December 14th hotfix introduces improvements to server stability, network, and convoy matchmaking as well as a fix for an issue with Direct Storage on Xbox Series X and S. Catch the full hotfix notes below.
Game stability
- Various stability fixes
- Server stability improvements
Multiplayer
- Network improvements
- Convoy matchmaking improvements
- Fixed an issue with convoy members disappearing
- Fixed an issue with players trying to join another players server
Saves
- Fixed an issue with Direct Storage Issues on Series X|S
Other
- Freeroam car traffic improvements
Forza Horizon 5 is now available on PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One. Learn more about the game by checking out Chris' review.
Forza Horizon 5 is yet another step up for the series and arguably the best racing game ever made. Offering a host of content across a fantastic representation of Mexico, its varied terrain and scenery, there's so much to explore and race. A massive roster of cars will perform all of these, each feeling different from the others, with a variety of upgrade and tuning options almost matching those of simulation titles. While there are a few minor niggles here and there, they are nearly so small as to be hardly worth mentioning. All in all, it's impossible not to recommend this for anybody, regardless of them being a fan of racing games or not, as this is that good.
