Forza Horizon 5 Dec. 14th Hotfix Brings Stability Improvements and More

A new Forza Horizon 5 hotfix is now live, addressing some issues related to online play and stability.

The December 14th hotfix introduces improvements to server stability, network, and convoy matchmaking as well as a fix for an issue with Direct Storage on Xbox Series X and S. Catch the full hotfix notes below.

Game stability Various stability fixes

Server stability improvements Multiplayer Network improvements

Convoy matchmaking improvements

Fixed an issue with convoy members disappearing

Fixed an issue with players trying to join another players server Saves Fixed an issue with Direct Storage Issues on Series X|S Other Freeroam car traffic improvements

Forza Horizon 5 is now available on PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One. Learn more about the game by checking out Chris' review.