Fortnite Zero Build Mode is Now a Permanent Part of the Game

Last week Epic launched Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, which included a pretty significant change – the removal of building. Needless to say, this has been a hotly debated change, with some players all for the nuking of building and some against. Well, thankfully, Epic has announced a solution that ought to please everyone – building is coming back to Fortnite, but a new Zero Build mode is also being permanently added to the game. Check out a quick trailer for Zero Build mode, below.

Apple has Urged the Court to Reject Epic Games’ Appeal in App Store Antitrust Case

Here are more details on Zero Build mode and a handful of new weapons included in the latest update…

Fortnite Zero Build Zero Build is a pure test of weapon, item, and traversal ability. Zero Build can be found in the Discover page as Solo, Duos, Trios, and Squads playlists. (Access the Discover page by clicking on the “CHANGE” button above “PLAY!” in the Lobby.) As a defense in the absence of builds, players have the recharging Overshield in Zero Build. Rock Vehicles with the Anvil Rocket Launcher There’s the Heavy Turret for taking on vehicles, so how about an anti-vehicle weapon you can carry? With the Anvil Rocket Launcher, look into its scope and lock onto your vehicle target. Once your target’s locked, fire a rocket that’ll go flying its way! Anvil Rocket Launchers can be found in regular and Rare Chests, in Seven Supply and IO Chests, in Supply Drops, and from sharks. B.A.R. - Bars tor Assault Rifle Get ready for an unvault! The Resistance needs help deciding whether to assemble the MK-Seven Assault Rifle or Combat Assault Rifle. With the former, peer into the red-dot scope of an Assault Rifle capable at long range. With the latter, carry the Assault Rifle counterpart to the forceful, tight-bullet-spread Combat SMG. (Instead of staying at one strength, the Combat Assault Rifle’s recoil now ramps up to that strength.)

Fortnite can be played on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Switch, and mobile platforms.