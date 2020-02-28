Just how well is Fortnite doing in 2020? Epic Games doesn’t provide numbers nearly as often as they used to, so many turn to digital video game sales tracker SuperData for answers. Heck, we here at Wccftech have reported on SuperData’s findings on a number of occasions! Well, it seems Epic would prefer we didn’t do that, as they’ve called out SuperData, saying their research is “wildly inaccurate.” Here’s the full quote from a clearly-feisty Epic…

SuperData does not and has not ever had access to Epic's Fortnite revenue data, and SuperData's reports do not accurately reflect Fortnite's performance. We are disappointed that SuperData has repeatedly published wildly inaccurate reports about Fortnite based on what we believe is questionable methodology. While we do not and have not publicly shared revenue numbers for Fortnite, we will say that SuperData's reports do not align with reality.

It’s difficult to know what Epic is so upset about, as SuperData is still mostly reporting good news for Fortnite. SuperData recently named Fortnite the most profitable digital game for the second year running, although they did point out that the game made significantly less in 2019 than it did in 2018.

For their part, SuperData stands by their numbers, saying they’re backed up by a “proven methodology and validation process.” While I’m sure SuperData isn’t 100 percent accurate, I do think they’re usually in the right ball park. I’d love to see Epic release their actual numbers so we can see how “wildly inaccurate” SuperData really is. I mean, you’d think Epic wouldn’t hesitate to do that if they really had a beef, right?

Fortnite is available now on PC, Xbox One, PS4, Switch, and mobile platforms. What do you think? Does SuperData seem credible to you or is Epic right to call them out?