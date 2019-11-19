Fortnite Patch 11.20 to add DX12 Support; AMD Adrenalin Driver 19.11.3 Driver With Fortnite DX12 Support Released

Fortnite patch 11.20 will add support for DX12 to increase the game’s performance on high-end GPUs, Epic Games has announced.

Epic announced the news on its official Fortnite blog. At the moment of writing, it hasn’t been confirmed when Fortnite patch 11.20 will be released but as AMD has already released its new Adrenalin 19.11.3 driver with support for the DX12 API in Fortnite, we’re pretty sure that Epic Games intends to release this update shortly.

“By using DX12, PC players with high-end GPUs may experience a higher and steadier frame rate”, Epic Games writes. “This is because DX12 delivers better CPU performance and allows for the distribution of rendering jobs across multiple cores.”

“In the future, we plan on adding features to Fortnite that are made possible by DX12. Allowing players to opt into DX12 before these features are added will give us valuable information in our development efforts and help us shake out any bugs.”

As said, AMD has already released its new Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.11.3 driver which adds Fortnite DX12 support. We’ve included the release notes for the new AMD Adrenalin 19.11.3 driver down below:

AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.11.3 Driver Release Notes Support For Fortnite™ DirectX®12 API support Known Issues Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products may intermittently experience loss of display or video signal during gameplay.

Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products may experience stutter in some games at 1080p and low game settings.

Performance Metrics Overlay may cause stutter or screen flashing on some applications.

Toggling HDR may cause system instability during gaming when Radeon ReLive is enabled.

AMD Radeon VII may experience elevated memory clocks at idle or on desktop.

Performance Metrics Overlay may report incorrect VRAM utilization.

Invoking Radeon Overlay may cause games to lose focus or become minimized when HDR is enabled within Windows®.

Those interested can download the AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.11.3 driver through AMD’s website right here.