Fortnite Humanitarian Relief Campaign for Ukraine Ends with $144 Million

Epic Games announced that the Fortnite humanitarian relief campaign ended with $144 million raised for Direct Relief, UNICEF, UN World Food Program, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and World Central Kitchen in support of their efforts for people affected by the war in Ukraine. The campaign was conducted in partnership with Xbox, as Microsoft agreed to also commit their net proceeds from Fortnite sales during the two-week period. Unfortunately, the other platform holders where Fortnite is playable stayed silent and did not participate.

Fortnite recently got its new Season. One of its main features was the removal of building from the game, which was so successful that Epic quickly made it a permanent Fortnite mode titled Zero Build.

Fortnite Zero Build Zero Build is a pure test of weapon, item, and traversal ability. Zero Build can be found in the Discover page as Solo, Duos, Trios, and Squads playlists. (Access the Discover page by clicking on the “CHANGE” button above “PLAY!” in the Lobby.) As a defense in the absence of builds, players have the recharging Overshield in Zero Build.

In other Epic Games news, the Launcher received some updates to the My Achievements section. Additionally, a unified Notification Center will be added soon alongside Ratings and Polls.