Epic Games to Donate All Fortnite Proceeds for Two Weeks to Humanitarian Aid for Ukraine

This morning, Epic Games announced the intent to donate all Fortnite proceeds for two weeks, starting today and ending on April 3rd, to humanitarian aid for Ukraine. Microsoft has agreed to participate, also contributing all of its Fortnite net proceeds gathered through the Microsoft Store during the same timeframe.

The money will go to the following humanitarian relief organizations: Direct Relief, UNICEF, United Nations World Food Programme (UNWFP), UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR). Below you can find a quick FAQ from Epic Games on this whole program.

HOW QUICKLY IS EPIC SENDING FUNDS TO THE RELIEF ORGANIZATIONS? As quickly as we can. We’re not waiting for the actual funds to come in from our platform and payment partners, which can take a while depending on how the transaction was processed. As transactions are reported, we’ll log them and send the funds to the humanitarian relief organizations within days. WHAT PURCHASES COUNT TOWARDS SUPPORTING PEOPLE AFFECTED BY THE WAR IN UKRAINE? All real-money Fortnite purchases made between March 20, 2022 and April 3, 2022 will be distributed. This includes V-Buck packs, Fortnite Crew, gifted Battle Passes, and cosmetic packs such as the Voidlander Pack sold for real money. Retail store purchases of in-game cosmetics and V-Bucks cards will also be included if they are redeemed in-game during this window. Using V-Bucks in Fortnite will not be included as those are not real-money purchases. 100% of Epic’s Fortnite proceeds is equal to the gross purchase price of all Fortnite in-game purchases or retail purchase redemptions transacted between March 20, 2022 and April 3, 2022 from sales throughout the world, excluding taxes, third-party platform fees, refunds, returns, or reversals. Microsoft is contributing net proceeds from all sales of Fortnite content on Microsoft Store between March 20, 2022 to April 3, 2022, in all countries where Fortnite is sold. Net proceeds is equal to the gross proceeds net of returns & chargebacks, billing costs, bandwidth cost, operations cost, and taxes. I’M A FORTNITE CREW MEMBER, DOES MY SUBSCRIPTION GET INCLUDED IN THE PROCEEDS? Funds from existing or re-activated Fortnite Crew subscription renewals processed between March 20, 2022 through April 3, 2022 will be included. Any new Fortnite Crew subscription sign-ups between March 20, 2022 through April 3, 2022 will also count towards relief funds.

For the record, Epic Games is launching Chapter 3 Season 2 of Fortnite later today.