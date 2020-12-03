Yesterday it was leaked that God of War’s Kratos will be bringing his mad dad energy to Fortnite soon, but it turns out he’s probably not the only console mascot making his way to the Island. Last evening some Halo-related Fortnite images, including Master Chief himself, popped up on 4chan. Now, 4chan often isn't a very reliable source, so take this with a grain of salt, but various Fortnite insiders and dataminers, including Twitter user Mang0e, are vouching for the leak.

I've tracked the source of this original image to 4Chan. Guy who anonymously posted it claims he has a friend who works at epic who was right about Salty Towers and Mandalorian Mythics. The description reads "Master Chief petty Officer John 117". pic.twitter.com/rc0szrtat9 — Mang0e - Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) December 3, 2020

It seems Master Chief won’t be coming empty-handed either – he’ll be bringing his Gravity Hammer and Pelican troop carrier to the battle. There are also rumors some sort of Halo-themed caputure-the-flag-style event may be on the way. Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5, entitled Zero Point, kicked off yesterday. Epic has hinted we’ll be seeing numerous cameos throughout the season, as Hunters from various realities descend on the island…

The Zero Point is exposed, but no one escapes the Loop, not on your watch. Join Agent Jones and the greatest hunters from across Realities like The Mandalorian in a chaotic battle that will shape the future of the Island. The hunters on the Island are only the first to arrive from outside the Loop -- throughout the Season, Agent Jones will bring in even more hunters from the Realities beyond. Who will be next?

Fortnite is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Android devices. So, with both Kratos and Master Chief likely coming to Fortnite, the question becomes – are we also getting a Nintendo character to complete this crossover? And if so, who? I don’t know if Mario would fit in, I think Samus would look pretty good flossing.